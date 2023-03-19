Israel's High Court of Justice has forbidden National Security Minister Itamar-Ben Gvir from interfering in the management of police operations and from giving operative instructions to the police, particularly with regard to anti-government protests and demonstrations.

The ruling was published on Sunday afternoon and states that: "The minister is not allowed to give operational instructions regarding the implementation of policy, the manner in which force is used, the means of dispersing demonstrations, and conditions regarding the time, place and manner of the event.

"The minister must refrain from giving operative instructions to the police, either directly or indirectly, and this is especially true regarding protests and demonstrations against the government," the ruling continued.

In response, the Civil Rights Association, which filed the petition for the interim order, stated that "the court clearly clarified to Minister Ben-Gvir the limits of his position - he has no authority to interfere in police conduct during demonstrations.

"We will not hesitate to return to court if it appears that he continues to act like the Commissioner with the aim of eliminating the demonstrations."

This is a developing story.