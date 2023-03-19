The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ben-Gvir forbidden from giving operational instructions to police, High Court rules

The ruling stressed that the minister cannot interfere in police operations during anti-government protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 14:20

Updated: MARCH 19, 2023 14:30
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony for a new police station in Neot Hovav Industrial zone, southern Israel, March 14, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony for a new police station in Neot Hovav Industrial zone, southern Israel, March 14, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Israel's High Court of Justice has forbidden National Security Minister Itamar-Ben Gvir from interfering in the management of police operations and from giving operative instructions to the police, particularly with regard to anti-government protests and demonstrations.

The ruling was published on Sunday afternoon and states that: "The minister is not allowed to give operational instructions regarding the implementation of policy, the manner in which force is used, the means of dispersing demonstrations, and conditions regarding the time, place and manner of the event.

"The minister must refrain from giving operative instructions to the police, either directly or indirectly, and this is especially true regarding protests and demonstrations against the government," the ruling continued.

In response, the Civil Rights Association, which filed the petition for the interim order, stated that "the court clearly clarified to Minister Ben-Gvir the limits of his position - he has no authority to interfere in police conduct during demonstrations.

"We will not hesitate to return to court if it appears that he continues to act like the Commissioner with the aim of eliminating the demonstrations."

This is a developing story.



