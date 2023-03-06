The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Police deny Ben-Gvir claim that protesters plan to assassinate him

The National Security Minister alleged that he had seen intelligence reports of plans to attack both himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 10:29

Updated: MARCH 6, 2023 11:13
Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at a press conference with Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai (unseen) at the Ministry of National Security in Jerusalem, on January 24, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at a press conference with Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai (unseen) at the Ministry of National Security in Jerusalem, on January 24, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday that among the anti-government protesters there are those who plan to assassinate him or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on political grounds.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, the Otzma Yehudit leader said that "it is forbidden to generalize, most of [the protesters] are good and clean people, but there are those among them who are planning the next murder, who say that Ben-Gvir, Sara Netanyahu should be taken down, that Benjamin Netanyahu should be murdered. 

"I see the intelligence materials," he added.

"It is, indeed, on the fringes, and it is good that it [remains] there, but there are anarchists on the left who crossed the red line a long time ago," Ben-Gvir continued. "The demonstrators have the right to demonstrate, they are allowed to shout. But they are making a mistake by embracing [anarchists.] it is forbidden to embrace anarchists.

"I am listening to those who are shouting from their hearts, but not to those who shout 'Ben-Gvir is dead,' and those who want to lynch Sara, those who raise their fists."

Police officers stand guard while Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu, outside a hair salon in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Police officers stand guard while Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu, outside a hair salon in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

However, police officials later denied his comments, saying that they were unfamiliar with any intelligence reports regarding assassination threats from anti-government protesters.

Shortly after his initial remarks, Ben-Gvir addressed the issue again in a written statement.

"Contrary to the creators of the civil war campaigners, bloodletters, IDF refuses and BDS campaigns against the state, I read intelligence reports and receive regular situational assessments," he wrote on Twitter.

"The fear of bloodshed is real. The irresponsible leadership on the left have lost their way."

"There are anarchists on the left who crossed the red line a long time ago."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

The danger of a 'TikTok clown'

National Unity Party chair and former defense minister Benny Gantz attacked Ben-Gvir following his remarks and called on Netanyahu to fire him.

"I call on Netanyahu to fire Ben-Gvir before it's too late," he said. "Those who engaged in terrorism in the past instead of enlisting, delegitimize the protesters. Ben-Gvir and the instigators are the fuel of the [reservist] refusals."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also commented on Ben-Gvir's allegation that anti-government protesters plan to attack him, saying: "First the TikTok clown pretended that he looks at screens and gives instructions, then this morning he invented 'intelligence materials' that do not exist. This is not only ridiculous, it is also dangerous."



