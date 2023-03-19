Netanyahu assured Biden Israel will remain a vibrant democracy

Israel will remain a “strong and vibrant” democracy Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured US President Joe Biden during a Sunday night phone call.

Why did Biden and Netanyahu speak?

He spoke amid heightened concern by the United States and Western allies that Israel’s judicial overhaul plan would weaken its standing as a democracy. Israel’s allies have also called on Netanyahu to adopt a consensus approach to the reform that including members of the coalition and the opposition.

Netanyahu provided Biden with information on the Palestinian shooting attack in the West Bank town of Huwara in which an Israeli-American couple was injured.

Netanyahu “told President Biden that Israel would continue to take action everywhere against terrorists and the architects of terrorism,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The conversation also focused “on the Iranian threat and expanding the circle of peace,” the PMO said.