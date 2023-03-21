Israel committed to status quo, Foreign Ministry assures ambassadors

Foreign Ministry director-general Ronen Levy reassured dozens of foreign ambassadors and diplomats serving in Israel in a meeting in Jerusalem on Monday, ahead of the Ramadan period and the fear of further escalation in the region.

Levy clarified that Israel is committed to maintaining the status quo, freedom of worship for all and preventing any escalation, along with maintaining Israel's right to protect its citizens.

"We are aware of the many difficulties and challenges we face. Today, great effort is required from all of us in order to strengthen and stabilize the Palestinian arena. On the eve of the coming Ramadan, Passover and Easter, we send a message of peace to all our neighbors and call on the international community to support stability and prosperity in our region," Levy said.