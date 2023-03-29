The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US VP Harris expresses concern on situation in Israel

Harris's statements concerning Israeli democracy come just hours after US President Joe Biden expressed similar concerns.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 18:05

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 18:26
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan Act" as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens during an event to celebrate the legislation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, March 12, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan Act" as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens during an event to celebrate the legislation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, March 12, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she is concerned about the situation in Israel during a press conference on Wednesday, just hours after US President Joe Biden expressed similar concerns.

"We have a long and enduring relationship, the US and Israel, based on a number of factors that include an intertwined history, but also that relate to shared principles in terms of the importance of democracy, and we will continue to work on strengthening our relationship based on that-a commitment to democracies and of course, an intertwined and shared history," said Harris.

In response to a question about whether she is concerned about what's happening in Israel, Harris responded "I am. We're all watching it."

Just hours earlier, Biden told reporters that Israel is in "a difficult spot" and "they got to work it out," adding that he hopes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "walks away" from the judicial reform.

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned. I am concerned that they get this straight. They can not continue down this road. I have sort of made that clear,” Biden said. 

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags Israel United States Joe Biden democracy Kamala Harris
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by