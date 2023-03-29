US VP Harris expresses concern on situation in Israel

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she is concerned about the situation in Israel during a press conference on Wednesday, just hours after US President Joe Biden expressed similar concerns.

"We have a long and enduring relationship, the US and Israel, based on a number of factors that include an intertwined history, but also that relate to shared principles in terms of the importance of democracy, and we will continue to work on strengthening our relationship based on that-a commitment to democracies and of course, an intertwined and shared history," said Harris.

In response to a question about whether she is concerned about what's happening in Israel, Harris responded "I am. We're all watching it."

Just hours earlier, Biden told reporters that Israel is in "a difficult spot" and "they got to work it out," adding that he hopes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "walks away" from the judicial reform.

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned. I am concerned that they get this straight. They can not continue down this road. I have sort of made that clear,” Biden said.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.