Protesters tie themselves to Knesset entrance gates

A group of some 15 protesters tied themselves to the entrance of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Thursday morning as part of a protest against the government's policies, Hebrew media reported.

"Instead of solving the housing crisis, fighting the cost of living and restoring the education system - the members of the coalition are advancing a regime coup, forming dangerous militias of thugs, thwarting legislation that would protect women and deliberately leading us all into a civil war out of narrow interests," the protesters stated.