BREAKING NEWS

Protesters tie themselves to Knesset entrance gates

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 07:23

A group of some 15 protesters tied themselves to the entrance of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Thursday morning as part of a protest against the government's policies, Hebrew media reported.

"Instead of solving the housing crisis, fighting the cost of living and restoring the education system - the members of the coalition are advancing a regime coup, forming dangerous militias of thugs, thwarting legislation that would protect women and deliberately leading us all into a civil war out of narrow interests," the protesters stated.

Fire on passenger ship in southern Philippines kills 10
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 05:22 AM
Mexico identifies 8 people possibly responsible for death of 39 in fire
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:58 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro says will not lead the opposition
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:56 AM
Biden on Friday to visit Mississippi town devastated by tornado
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:42 AM
Chile detects first case of bird flu in human
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 01:45 AM
Putin may visit Turkey in April for inauguration of nuclear power plant
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 11:41 PM
US Senator Fetterman to return to Senate in mid April
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 11:36 PM
Biden to nominate career diplomat as envoy to Egypt -White House
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 11:25 PM
Protesters against 'National Guard' plan block Kaplan Street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2023 10:05 PM
Ohana to be first Knesset speaker to conduct official visit to India
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2023 08:32 PM
Trump hush-money grand jury not to reconvene until after Easter -source
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 08:09 PM
36-year-old arrested for forcibly kissing, knocking down 9-year-old girl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2023 07:21 PM
IDF soldier moderately injured in training accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2023 05:18 PM
Object near Nord Stream 2 pipeline poses no safety risk - Denmark
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 05:05 PM
Palestinians call for Land Day protests along Gaza border Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2023 04:56 PM
