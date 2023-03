MK May Golan (Likud) will become the new Women's Status Minister pending Knesset approval on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

This announcement came Thursday night.

In January, the Knesset Plenum approved the government's decision to appoint MK May Golan (Likud) as a minister without a portfolio in the Prime Minister's Office.

The decision was approved by a majority of 56 MKs, while 48 Knesset members voted against approving the decision.