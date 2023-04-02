The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shin Bet, Israel Police thwart terror attack in Jerusalem

Abedin participated in the activities of the Hamas-affiliated Islamic bloc student group at Birzeit University.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2023 10:55

Updated: APRIL 2, 2023 12:14
Omar Abedin who is suspected of planning a shooting attack in Jerusalem. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Omar Abedin who is suspected of planning a shooting attack in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Shin Bet and police thwarted a planned shooting attack planned by Hamas to target police officers near the Temple Mount, the Shin Bet and police announced on Sunday.

According to a joint statement, Omar Abedin, a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, was communicating on Facebook and Telegram with a terrorist operative from Lebanon. The Shin Bet statement did not specify if the terrorist operative in Lebanon was affiliated with a specific terrorist group.

During their conversations, Abedin was asked to carry out a shooting or bombing attack and was told he would receive financial aid for this purpose through additional operatives from the West Bank. Abedin agreed to the request and planned to carry out a shooting attack on a bus carrying police officers near the Temple Mount.

Abedin participated in the activities of the Hamas-affiliated Islamic bloc student group at Birzeit University.

An indictment is expected to be filed against Abedin later on Sunday.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Shin Bet thwarts attack in the West Bank

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Shin Bet announced that it had thwarted a West Bank terrorist cell organized by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip that planned to carry out a shooting attack in Jerusalem within a matter of days.

According to the Israel security agency, two operatives from the Popular Resistance Committees terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip headed the establishment of the cell: Iman Youssef Khalil Zakot and Zabri Mohammad Zabri Aram, both from Rafah.

The Shin Bet was monitoring the cell from the moment the Gaza terrorists began planning it and revealed it once it came close to carrying out attacks.

The Popular Resistance Committees terrorist organization is backed and funded by Hamas.

In early March, the Shin Bet announced that four Palestinian students from the West Bank were arrested after working with Hamas to advance terrorist attacks against Israelis.

A Shin Bet investigation found that Ahmed Mahmoud Abu Salah, 24, a resident of the West Bank, traveled to Turkey and was recruited to the Hamas terrorist organization with the help of Hamas operative Iyad Aldin Akra.

Abu Salah received military training in Turkey and Syria, including weapons training and learning how to produce explosives. Before returning to the West Bank, Abu Salah met with Hamas official Azzam Akra who asked him to receive weapons and funds and to recruit and train additional terrorists in order to establish a cell to carry out terrorist attacks.

After Ahmed was arrested, three other Palestinians, Oyes Mahmoud Abu Salah, 20, Salah Mahmoud Abu Salah, 23, and Hasin Fauz Akra, 25, were arrested by the IDF for interrogation by the Shin Bet.

The Shin Bet found that Oyes and Hasin had agreed to be recruited into Hamas and even intended to go through training in the Gaza Strip. Oyes planned to carry out multiple terrorist attacks, including a bombing attack together with Salah. The three were also involved in throwing stones at police officers at al-Aqsa Mosque in April 2022 during Ramadan. 



Tags Israel Police Jerusalem Shin Bet Terrorism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
4

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by