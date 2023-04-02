The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu: Judges appointed after reform won't deal with corruption trials

Prime minister must be involved as judicial reform goes beyond the scope of the legal arena, Netanyahu's legal team argued.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 2, 2023 14:35

Updated: APRIL 2, 2023 15:56
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a weekly government meeting, Sunday April 2. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/HAARETZ/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a weekly government meeting, Sunday April 2.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/HAARETZ/POOL)

Judges appointed under a reformed Judicial Selection Committee can be set to not preside over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trials, his legal team explained on Sunday in a response to a petition to the High Court of Justice calling for the Likud leader to be placed in contempt of court over his alleged conflict of interest agreement violation.

Netanyahu's legal team asked the court to reject the March 26 Movement for Quality Government in Israel petition, which was filed in response to his March 23 speech announcing his involvement in the judicial reforms and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's subsequent warning that it violated his conflict of interest agreement.

Netanyahu legal team: Judicial reform goes beyond scope of legal arena

The judicial reform goes beyond the scope of the legal arena, and the prime minister was obliged to act in order to try to bring about broad agreement, prevent violence and ensure law and order, the Netanyahu legal team argued. Addressing an issue that has gone beyond the legal realm and into other aspects of the state was required of Netanyahu. As prime minister, he was entrusted with the well-being of the state.

Baharav-Miara's interpretation of the conflict of interest agreement was too broad, according to Netanyahu's team.

On February 1 Baharav-Miara issued a letter to Netanyahu informing him that involvement with the judicial reform, especially pertaining to the Judicial Selection Committee, would constitute a violation of the agreement organized by her predecessor.

The Netanyahu team contended that not only was there no prohibition on discussing the committee, but the original court ruling that required the agreement didn't include mention of the appointment panel.

MQG commented on Netanyahu's response to their petition, saying that the prime minister didn't understand that his actions had consequences.

"Netanyahu is prohibited from dealing with matters pertaining to judicial reform, but he is knowingly choosing to violate the court's orders and even admits to it," said the movement.

The conflict of interest agreement organized by then-attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit precluded Netanyahu from involvement in the appointments of law enforcement and judicial officials. A key element of the judicial reforms first proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January would alter the compositions and procedures of the Judicial Selection Committee to give elected officials and a ruling coalition more power on the panel.

Since the announcement of the reform, protests have rocked the country, ultimately leading Netanyahu to pause the Judicial Selection Committee legislation.

MQG's petition for having Netanyahu put in contempt of court would have the court use the enforcement measure to push Netanyahu into compliance with the conflict of interest agreement. The court would be able to level fines or even short jail terms.

"In a state with the rule of law, all citizens are required to obey the provisions of the law, including prime ministers, and those who knowingly choose to stand in contempt of court must be held accountable for it," said MQG.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu high court of justice Judicial Selection Committee Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
4

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by