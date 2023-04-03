The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli forces arrest 2 suspects linked to Huwara attack in Nablus - report

Armed clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians during the arrests in Nablus.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 08:07

Updated: APRIL 3, 2023 08:49
IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Huwara, December 2, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Huwara, December 2, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians in Nablus on Monday on suspicion that they were involved in a recent terrorist attack in Huwara in which two IDF soldiers were injured.

The two were identified by Palestinian media as Ezz Touqan and Nidal Tabanja.

Armed clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians during the arrests in Nablus, with at least one Palestinian critically injured, according to Palestinian reports. The Lions' Den group announced that it was taking part in the clashes.

Three shooting attacks conducted in Huwara in one month

A little over a week ago, two IDF soldiers were seriously and moderately injured in a shooting attack in Huwara, the third shooting attack in the town within a month.

Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

A week before that attack, Israeli-American David Stern was injured in a shooting attack in the town. Three weeks before the attack in which Stern was injured, two Israelis, Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, were murdered in a shooting attack in the town.

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military branch of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, claimed responsibility for both the attack in which the soldiers were injured and the attack in which Stern was injured.



