Protesters clash with police, break into Glilot station

A group of about 30 protesters broke into the Israel Police station in Glilot, during a demonstration of around 500 people in front of the station on Friday evening. One of the protesters was arrested.

The demonstration decried the arrest of a protester who took part in and was attacked at an earlier demonstration in Herzliya against one of the owners of Channel 14, which is seen by the protesters as supporting the government.

The protesters were demonstrating outside the station because the attacker, a Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporter, was released hours prior while the protester he attacked remained in the custody, the protest organizers said.