The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Vladimir Putin meets Chinese defense minister in Moscow, Russia says

Beijing had announced Li's visit to Moscow last week, saying he would meet defense officials

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 19:44

Updated: APRIL 16, 2023 20:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow, Russia, April 16, 2023 (photo credit: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow, Russia, April 16, 2023
(photo credit: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday, Tass news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Beijing had announced Li's visit to Moscow last week, saying he would meet defense officials, but made no mention of a meeting with Putin.

Peskov told Tass that details of the meeting would be released later.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

Russia and China's "no limits" partnership

Russia and China have declared a "no limits" partnership and have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said on Friday. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.



Tags Russia China Vladimir Putin Military
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
4

Rabbi Leo Dee: 'Our family of seven is now a family of four'

Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by