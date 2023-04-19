The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
West Bank, Gaza crossings will close for Remembrance, Independence Day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 19:11

A general lockdown will be imposed on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during the upcoming Remembrance and Independence days, starting on Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m., the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday evening.

The decision was taken in accordance with security assessments and by order of the political echelon. The lifting of the lockdown is expected for Wednesday, April 26 at midnight but is subject to a situational assessment.

During the lockdown, transit will be allowed only for humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases, which will be subject to the approval of COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories).

Ex-Bar head disgraced by alleged sex scandal has support to run again
By MICHAEL STARR
04/19/2023 07:06 PM
Holiday-makers warned as staff at Heathrow Airport announce strike
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 06:50 PM
Ukraine's military accuses Russia of 'provocation' over Bakhmut incident
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 06:04 PM
Search underway for Israeli swept away in Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:03 PM
Putin: goods deliveries to regions annexed by Russia are 'problematic'
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 05:43 PM
Russia's IIB says it will relocate headquarters back to Russia
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:57 PM
Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:17 PM
Shas lawmaker Moshe Arbel named Israel's new interior & health minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits border with Belarus and Poland
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 03:14 PM
Ukraine says it has received Patriot air defense systems
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 02:37 PM
Russia says eight of its bombers flew over neutral waters near Japan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 09:07 AM
Fighter plane training will be felt through Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:37 AM
PA's Mahmoud Abbas meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
04/19/2023 06:15 AM
Russian drones strike Odesa, cause fire, Ukrainian official says
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 05:34 AM
Security forces arrested several wanted persons in Nablus - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
04/19/2023 01:45 AM
