West Bank, Gaza crossings will close for Remembrance, Independence Day

A general lockdown will be imposed on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during the upcoming Remembrance and Independence days, starting on Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m., the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday evening.

The decision was taken in accordance with security assessments and by order of the political echelon. The lifting of the lockdown is expected for Wednesday, April 26 at midnight but is subject to a situational assessment.

During the lockdown, transit will be allowed only for humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases, which will be subject to the approval of COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories).