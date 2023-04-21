US calls possible new Israeli consul's rhetoric 'particularly damaging'

Past comments made by May Golan, who has reportedly been offered the position of Israel's consul-general in New York, are "particularly damaging", US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday morning.

Golan has stated in the past that she is "proud to be a racist" and has repeatedly attacked African asylum seekers living in Tel Aviv.

When asked about the reported appointment of Golan to the position and Golan's past statements, Patel referred the journalist asking the question to speak with the Israeli government about personnel announcements, but added that "we would condemn such kind of rhetoric and believe that such kind of language is also particularly damaging when it’s amplified in leadership positions."