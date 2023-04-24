The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Declaration of Independence reading held at Western Wall Egalitarian section

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 14:57

The World Zionist Organization (WZO) hosted the third annual celebratory reading of Israel’s Declaration of Independence at the Egalitarian Kotel in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Among those participating were senior leaders from all denominations, from Israel and around the world. Twelve readers, symbolic of the twelve tribes of Israel, read different sections of the Declaration with traditional cantillation (trope). The event closed with a prayer for the Diaspora, the prayer for the welfare of the State of Israel, and Hatikva, Israel's national anthem. The event was organized and hosted by the WZO’s vice chairman, Dr. Yizhar Hess.

"This annual tradition serves to celebrate the Declaration as one of the preeminent Jewish texts of our time, as well as to unify Jews from all backgrounds and from every corner of the world with Israel’s founding document and the values and vision it expresses for the Jewish state," Hess said in a statement after the event ended on Sunday evening. In addition to the hundreds attending in person at the Kotel, the event was broadcasted live to thousands of Jews watching from around the world, including a number of organized communal viewings in both the United States and Europe. 

Among those participating in the event were Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi, Labor Party MK Gilad Kariv, CEO of the Rabbinical Assembly of Conservative Judaism Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, Rabbi Inbar Bluzer Shalem, Rabbi Dr. Avidan Milevsky, Rabbi Noga Brenner-Samia and Union of Reform Judaism vice president for Israel and Reform Zionism Rabbi Josh Weinberg.

WHO dismisses manager after sexual misconduct findings
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 02:46 PM
Foreign Minister Cohen says arrest of Jordanian MP 'unrelated to Jordan'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 02:43 PM
Drone with American engine found near Moscow -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 12:50 PM
Jerusalem dentist convicted for spying for Hezbollah
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2023 12:50 PM
Israeli forces arrest 16 Palestinians for terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 11:07 AM
Drunk driver who killed boy on Yom Kippur given 10 years prison
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2023 09:40 AM
Temple Mount reopens to Jewish visitors after Ramadan closure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 08:30 AM
Iran activates air defenses in Isfahan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 07:52 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Valparaiso, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:33 AM
Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol - governor
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 05:17 AM
Canada suspends operations in Sudan, extracts diplomats -PM Trudeau
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 12:00 AM
Explosion heard in Gaza was IDF removing old explosives from border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 07:36 PM
Israeli PM plans to meet with Florida's DeSantis during Israel trip
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 06:46 PM
UTJ members cancel participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 03:25 PM
Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 02:27 PM
