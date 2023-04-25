Britain to begin evacuating its nationals from Sudan

The British government said it would begin evacuating its citizens from Sudan on Tuesday, after the African country's warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

Britain said military flights would depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, and would be open to those with British passports. Priority will be given to family groups with children, the elderly and individuals with medical conditions.

"We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter.

The British Foreign Office said British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they are called, and warned the situation remained volatile, meaning the ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.