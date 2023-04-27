Hackers claim to be behind Israeli power outages

The Anonymous Sudan hacker group claimed to be behind wide-ranging power outages that hit cities across Israel on Thursday including Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

"Due to a glitch in one of the Haifa power plants, power outages are being felt in a number of areas around the country," the Electric Company's spokesperson said in a statement about the outages. "Regular power supply was renewed to a number of areas and will be fully renewed in the next few minutes."

Anonymous Sudan, however, claimed responsibility, writing "is darkness good? Why don't you have electricity?"

The hacker group has been responsible for cyber attacks on websites across a variety of Israeli sectors in the past couple of months, including Jpost.com over Passover.

On Wednesday, as Israel was celebrating Independence Day, the group struck at Israeli news sites like Maariv and Walla as well as the Defense Ministry and the Shin Bet.

Cyber hacking (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

This is a developing story.