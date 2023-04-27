Twin brothers arrested after protest against Nir Barkat in restaurant

Twin brothers were arrested at a spontaneous demonstration against Economy Minister Nir Barkat, who was sitting in a restaurant in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, according to Hebrew media reports.

After a fight broke out between the protesters and Barkat's security guards, the police were called to the scene. Police claim that the protestors attacked the responding officers, however, the pair's lawyer, Iris Shmueli, claimed "They were the ones who were attacked, they were arrested violently."

The protest occurred at the "Turquoise" restaurant in the "Sea and Sun" complex in Tel Aviv. The spontaneous protest was organized through Whatsapp and Telegram groups, and around 10 protestors arrived at the scene in response.

Conflicting reports of violence

A fight broke out between the protestors and Minister Barkat's security guards with police arriving later at the restaurant. According to the police, while trying to keep the protestors away from the incident, the police were attacked by some of the protestors. One police officer was lightly injured and was evacuated and taken for treatment.

The two brothers, in their twenties, were brought to Raul Wallenberg police station. Protestors began to gather outside the station in response. Their lawyer said "They haven't let me see the detainees for half an hour, who has heard of such a thing? This is an outrage. Apparently, the police don't know the rules. They are spreading a rumor that they attacked the police officer, if you watch the video you will understand who attacked whom. Those who were with them say they were arrested violently."

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Minister Barkat's office responded by saying "Minister Nir Barkat and his staff were violently attacked a short time ago, while he was on the way to his car in Tel Aviv. A number of rioters physically confronted the minister's security guards and police officers while trying to reach him and hurt him. The minister's security guards and police officers shielded him with their bodies. The rioters also attacked the policemen violently, one policeman was taken by ambulance to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Several attackers were arrested by the policemen on the spot."

Minister Barkat added: "There is no excuse for violence. Violence erodes the foundation of democracy and may lead to the destruction of the state and our transformation into a country without law and order. I wish a speedy recovery to the policeman who was injured and was taken to the hospital. Everyone has the right to demonstrate, but no one has the right to act violently."

After the incident, the reservist protest group "Brother for Arms" called on its supporters to gather in front of the police station where the two brothers are being held: "Two excellent soldiers are arrested who demonstrated in front of Nir Barkat at the Turquoise restaurant. Their only sin is that they decided to tell him that he is tearing the nation apart and that he has sold himself to the congregation. Come support them at the Raul Wallenberg police station in Ramat Ha'ayil."