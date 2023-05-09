The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Operation Shield and Arrow: IDF strikes, thwarts Palestinian rocket crew

Israel still expects response from Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza amid Operation Shield and Arrow.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 9, 2023 17:29

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 17:54
Smoke rises following an Israeli strike, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip May 9, 2023. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Smoke rises following an Israeli strike, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip May 9, 2023.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

IDF aircraft on Tuesday early evening struck a Gaza rocket crew on its way to fire on Israel.

The airstrike, part of Operation Sheild and Arrow, occurred near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Pictures and reports on social media indicated that the crew was struck while traveling in a car.

Photos of a destroyed car were posted on social media, including estimates that two Palestinians, members of the crew, were killed. 

Israel expects Palestinian Islamic Jihad to retaliate with rockets

Despite the airstrike, Israel is expecting Gaza terror groups, especially Palestinian Islamic Jihad to fire a significant round of rockets at Israel.

Mourners gather around the bodies of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders Tareq Izzeldeen and Khalil Al-Bahtini, and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in Gaza City, May 9, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS) Mourners gather around the bodies of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders Tareq Izzeldeen and Khalil Al-Bahtini, and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in Gaza City, May 9, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

This follows the IDF's overnight strike of three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders.

Since then, Israel has been walking on eggshells nearly all day Tuesday waiting for the expected response, and in particular, whether Hamas will join in.

If Hamas joins in a serious way, the conflict could be extended longer than the multiple rounds Israel has had with Islamic Jihad, which have all ended in less than 72 hours.



Tags Gaza Hamas IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by