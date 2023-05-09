Operation Shield and Arrow: IDF strikes, thwarts Palestinian rocket crew

IDF aircraft on Tuesday early evening struck a Gaza rocket crew on its way to fire on Israel.

The airstrike, part of Operation Sheild and Arrow, occurred near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Pictures and reports on social media indicated that the crew was struck while traveling in a car.

Photos of a destroyed car were posted on social media, including estimates that two Palestinians, members of the crew, were killed.

הפלסטינים פרסמו תיעוד של מכונית שהופגזה בידי צה"ל | עדכונים שוטפים >>> https://t.co/w1gG7pENRg@GalAharonovich pic.twitter.com/YHBWsqwgrf — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 9, 2023

Israel expects Palestinian Islamic Jihad to retaliate with rockets

Despite the airstrike, Israel is expecting Gaza terror groups, especially Palestinian Islamic Jihad to fire a significant round of rockets at Israel.

Mourners gather around the bodies of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders Tareq Izzeldeen and Khalil Al-Bahtini, and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in Gaza City, May 9, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

This follows the IDF's overnight strike of three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders.

Since then, Israel has been walking on eggshells nearly all day Tuesday waiting for the expected response, and in particular, whether Hamas will join in.

If Hamas joins in a serious way, the conflict could be extended longer than the multiple rounds Israel has had with Islamic Jihad, which have all ended in less than 72 hours.