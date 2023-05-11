The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
19 people treated for shock, injuries by MDA medics Thursday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 21:02

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics treated a total of 19 people for both shock and physical injuries as a result of the rocket fire into Israel throughout the day on Thursday.

Of that number, three people were treated for moderate injuries, two for light injuries from shrapnel and an additional person was treated for light injuries after falling while running to a bomb shelter. 

A seventh person was critically injured and passed away at the scene of a direct rocket hit in Rehovot.

Additionally, 12 people were treated for shock and anxiety.

Since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, 51 people in total have been treated for shock, anxiety and physical injuries by MDA medics and paramedics.

