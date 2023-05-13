The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Two Palestinians killed in Nablus firefight with IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 10:00

Updated: MAY 13, 2023 10:27

Two men wanted by Israel were killed during a firefight with the IDF in the Balata Refugee camp in Nablus on Saturday morning, N12 has reported.

During the operation, IDF soldiers surrounded the building where the two wanted persons were barricaded. A house in the same area was set on fire by an explosive charge thrown by the gunmen toward the Israeli security forces.

According to reports, the Palestinian Health Ministry released, the two Palestinians were 19 years old and 32 years old, although their identities have not yet been confirmed. Three others were reported by Ynet to have been injured in the firefight and evacuated to hospital.

The operation comes 10 days after the operation which eliminated the terrorists who murdered three members of the Dee family in April. 

This is a developing story.

Object that flew into Poland probably an observation balloon
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 10:19 AM
Senior Saudi diplomat: Sudan's warring parties to resume talks on Sunday
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 09:47 AM
1,100 rockets fired from Gaza since start of Operation Shield and Arrow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 09:32 AM
UK says Russian forces withdraw from southern Bakhmut operations
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 09:13 AM
Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 09:06 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities on Saturday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 05:09 AM
US Deputy State Secretary talks Gaza operation with Israel's Dermer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 04:53 AM
25-year-old shot dead in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 11:42 PM
Sixth Islamic Jihad terror group leader killed in IDF operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 05:27 PM
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Gaza apartment -medics
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 05:15 PM
Russia's Medvedev: We will respond to 'oppression' of Russians abroad
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 04:45 PM
Belgium to support Ukraine using taxes on frozen Russian assets
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 04:29 PM
Russian strategic bombers flew over neutral waters near Alaska - TASS
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 03:44 PM
Yair Lapid visits Gaza border for security assessment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 02:13 PM
Mother and son found dead in Netanya, Israel Police open probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 01:27 PM
