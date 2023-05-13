Two Palestinians killed in Nablus firefight with IDF

Two men wanted by Israel were killed during a firefight with the IDF in the Balata Refugee camp in Nablus on Saturday morning, N12 has reported.

During the operation, IDF soldiers surrounded the building where the two wanted persons were barricaded. A house in the same area was set on fire by an explosive charge thrown by the gunmen toward the Israeli security forces.

According to reports, the Palestinian Health Ministry released, the two Palestinians were 19 years old and 32 years old, although their identities have not yet been confirmed. Three others were reported by Ynet to have been injured in the firefight and evacuated to hospital.

The operation comes 10 days after the operation which eliminated the terrorists who murdered three members of the Dee family in April.

This is a developing story.