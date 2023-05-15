Netanyahu: Jerusalem Day Flag March will go on traditional route

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that the Jerusalem Day Flag March will take place on its traditional route, which goes through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, ahead of a Likud faction meeting on Sunday.

"The Flag March will take place according to its route and its order and properly," said Netanyahu.

Palestinian terrorist groups have issued threats against the Flag March in recent days, with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly demanding that the march not go through the Muslim Quarter as part of a ceasefire agreement reached with Israel on Saturday at the end of Operation Shield and Arrow.