Putin, Zelensky to meet African leaders on Ukraine-Russia peace plan

Details of the plan have not been publicly divulged, although Ukraine's stated position for any peace deal is that all Russian troops must withdraw from its territory.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 14:06

Updated: MAY 16, 2023 15:54
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS, VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS, VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to meet a group of African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan for the conflict.

"My discussions with the two leaders demonstrated that they are both ready to receive the African leaders and to have a discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end," Ramaphosa told a joint press briefing with the Singaporean prime minister in Cape Town.

"Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held," he said.

Activists protest outside the Russian Consulate in Cape Town against the scheduled navy drills in Durban between South Africa, Russia and China, in Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER) Activists protest outside the Russian Consulate in Cape Town against the scheduled navy drills in Durban between South Africa, Russia and China, in Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER)

Putin and Zelensky had agreed to receive the mission in their respective capitals Moscow and Kyiv, a South African Presidency statement said.

Ukraine-Russia peace plan backed by Africa

The peace plan is also backed by African leaders of Senegal, Uganda, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, and Zambia.

Ramaphosa said the United States and Britain had expressed "cautious" support for the plan and the UN secretary-general had also been briefed about the initiative.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year but the war has largely stalemated, although Ukraine is expected to start a counteroffensive soon to try to take back land occupied by Russia.

Considered one of Moscow's closest allies on the continent, South Africa says it is impartial and has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on the war.

Last week, it rejected claims by the US ambassador to South Africa that weapons were loaded onto a Russian vessel from a naval base in Cape Town in December.



Tags ukraine africa Ukraine-Russia War
