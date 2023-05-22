The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US says Russia's Wagner Group seeking to transit material acquisitions through Mali

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 21:25

The US State Department on Monday said Russian mercenary force Wagner Group is trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, adding that Washington has been informed that Wagner is seeking to transit material acquisitions to aid Russia in the war through Mali.

"There are indications that Wagner has been attempting to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali as a third party. We have not seen as of yet any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Netanyahu's Likud, Otzma Yehudit reach agreement on state budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 09:39 PM
Iran appoints Alireza Enayati as top envoy to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 09:33 PM
Bill Gates says top AI agent poised to replace search, shopping business
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 08:48 PM
Israeli Navy rescues six from a sinking boat in Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 06:56 PM
Israeli officer lightly injured in IDF's overnight raid of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 06:22 PM
UN envoy to Sudan warns of 'ethnicization' of conflict, impact on region
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:53 PM
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:42 PM
Israel's Highway 1 blocked after truck catches fire, heavy traffic jams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 05:00 PM
US Supreme Court backs three men convicted in New York corruption cases
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:00 PM
Germany's Scholz: Biden is better than Trump, should be re-elected
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 04:24 PM
Health Ministry launches team to examine IVF scandals in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 03:27 PM
EU imposing further sanctions on Iran officials and entities
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 03:22 PM
Russia forms ‘elite’ air force group for Ukraine operations - UK intel
By MICHAEL STARR
05/22/2023 12:58 PM
Jerusalem sex offender assaults children during post-prison probation
By MICHAEL STARR
05/22/2023 12:51 PM
Kyiv says Ukrainian troops advance around Bakhmut, Russia bulking up
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 12:16 PM
