The IDF entered the West Bank town of Ni'lin and demolished the home of the terrorist who conducted a shooting attack in which Or Eshkar was murdered on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv in March early Tuesday morning.

During the operation, clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians, with four Palestinians wounded, according to Palestinian reports.

Video reportedly from the scene showed the walls of the terrorist's apartment being demolished by Israeli forces. The rest of the apartment building was left intact.

IDF soldiers demolish the home of the terrorist who conducted a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street. May 23, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Palestinian terrorist attack on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street in March

In March, a Hamas operative opened fire near a café on Dizengoff Street, injuring three Israelis. The terrorist was shot dead in a shootout while attempting to flee the scene shortly after.

Or Eshkar, one of the three injured in the attack, succumbed to his wounds in late March.