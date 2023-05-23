The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

WATCH: IDF demolishes home of Palestinian terrorist behind Tel Aviv attack

One Israeli was killed and two others were injured in the shooting attack in March.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2023 01:04

Updated: MAY 23, 2023 08:24
IDF demolishes home of a terrorist who conducted a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street. May 23, 2023 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF entered the West Bank town of Ni'lin and demolished the home of the terrorist who conducted a shooting attack in which Or Eshkar was murdered on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv in March early Tuesday morning.

During the operation, clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians, with four Palestinians wounded, according to Palestinian reports.

Video reportedly from the scene showed the walls of the terrorist's apartment being demolished by Israeli forces. The rest of the apartment building was left intact.

IDF soldiers demolish the home of the terrorist who conducted a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street. May 23, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers demolish the home of the terrorist who conducted a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street. May 23, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Palestinian terrorist attack on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street in March

In March, a Hamas operative opened fire near a café on Dizengoff Street, injuring three Israelis. The terrorist was shot dead in a shootout while attempting to flee the scene shortly after.

Or Eshkar, one of the three injured in the attack, succumbed to his wounds in late March.



Tags IDF Tel Aviv shooting demolition Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by