EU takes first legal step against Poland over Russian influence law

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 12:30

The European Commission on Thursday said it had taken the first step in a legal process against Poland over a Polish law on undue Russian influence that critics say could result in banning opposition politicians from public office.

"Today, the European Commission opened an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Poland for violations of EU law," the commission said in a statement.

"The commission considers that the new law unduly interferes with the democratic process (and) could limit the effectiveness of the political rights of persons elected in democratic elections."

 

Three killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine - governor
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 11:55 AM
Five dead after Ukraine dam burst -RIA cites Russian-installed mayor
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 11:09 AM
IAEA's Grossi: Watchdog plans to rotate inspectors at Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 09:25 AM
Jewish leaders' meeting with Chikli in Washington DC canceled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2023 07:19 AM
World Bank to conduct rapid assessment of damages of Ukraine dam
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 02:02 AM
Iran's president to visit three Latin American countries next week
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 01:31 AM
Lod mayor: If Shin Bet law doesn't pass, I'll call for collapse of gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2023 01:20 AM
Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon issued subpoena in US Capitol attack probe
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 01:05 AM
Zelensky: Aid organizations must help now with burst dam aftermath
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 12:07 AM
Kremlin: Russia’s Putin, Saudi crown prince praise OPEC+ cooperation
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 11:20 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes south of Java, Indonesia
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 08:34 PM
MK Elharrar is opposition's candidate for Judicial Selection Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 08:04 PM
Zelensky 'shocked' at failure of UN, Red Cross to help after dam breach
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:41 PM
Unidentified individuals desecrate Netanyahu's father's memorial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:01 PM
NATO needs to discuss security assurances for Kyiv - Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 06:34 PM
