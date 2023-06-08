EU takes first legal step against Poland over Russian influence law

The European Commission on Thursday said it had taken the first step in a legal process against Poland over a Polish law on undue Russian influence that critics say could result in banning opposition politicians from public office.

"Today, the European Commission opened an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Poland for violations of EU law," the commission said in a statement.

"The commission considers that the new law unduly interferes with the democratic process (and) could limit the effectiveness of the political rights of persons elected in democratic elections."