UnXeptable to rally Ted Deutch and AJC members in Tel Aviv

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 08:38

The anti-judicial reform movement UnXeptable will hold a rally targeted at Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), on Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv, urging him to take a stance on the political situation in Israel. An ad promoting the demonstration asked "WHERE IS TED??" 

The AJC is hosting its second ever Global Forum in Israel and none of the leaders of this movement were allowed to speak. Even though, heads of the Israeli opposition spoke and will speak at the event. "Join us to welcome Ted Deutch at Tel Aviv University and ask why he hasn’t stepped up!"

They continued: "Ted Deutch, the CEO of American Jewry’s ‘foreign ministry,’ the AJC, has been remarkably absent from the movement to safeguard democracy. It is inconceivable [that] a former Democratic congressman has taken a stand that radiates lack of understanding of the threat to Israel by the judicial overhaul.

"Instead of engaging with Israelis who have selflessly defended Israel’s democracy, his organization has given the stage at their Global Forum - happening now in Tel Aviv - to the coalition, as another opportunity to advocate for their capture of the judiciary." 

The ad concluded by saying that"the Jewish People need leaders who are willing to stand up for what’s right, especially when we need them the most."

A message sent to the protesters, seen by The Jerusalem Post urged the participants to behave in a diplomatic manner. "Our goal is not to harass Ted, or the AJC members. It is to remind him of his obligation to support the democracy movement, and ask him where he has been. 

"This is not a protest against coalition leaders seeking to capture power - it is a small, targeted rally to call Ted and his leaders to account for their current inaction to safeguard Israel's democracy despite the AJC's stated commitment to defending democracy in the US and Israel."

