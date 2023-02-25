The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's judicial reform must 'maintain checks and balances' in courts - AJC

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch echoed President Isaac Herzog's calls for dialog on the controversial judicial reform.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 19:41
Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., votes to approve the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (photo credit: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch issued a statement about Israel’s judicial overhaul on Friday, praising President Isaac Herzog's efforts for dialogue and calling to “maintain checks and balances.”

“At the outset of this process, AJC expressed to Israeli leaders, to the Israeli public, and to our own leadership our strong belief that any changes to Israel’s judicial system should be the result of a deliberative, inclusive process that maintains checks and balances and respects minority rights and civil liberties,” Deutch said in a statement. “The legislation that has moved forward in the Knesset thus far, and the way in which it has been advanced, falls short both substantively and procedurally,” he added. 

“We remain encouraged by President Herzog’s efforts to convene a dialogue and find a compromise and we hope that all parties will heed his call,” he continued.

AJC: We are encouraged by President Herzog's proposal

AJC acknowledges the differences in the structure of the judicial system between Israel and the United States, the statement reads. “In the United States, we have a constitution that protects minority rights and civil liberties, and making changes in the country’s basic political and legal structures is intentionally difficult, with procedural hurdles and requirements of a supermajority. We are encouraged by President Herzog’s proposal that acknowledges the special status of Israel’s Basic Laws and the need to prevent a simple majority of the Knesset from making changes that would jeopardize minority rights and civil liberties.” 

President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Deutch went on to say that AJC also acknowledges “the difference between the way judges are appointed in Israel and in the United States and other democracies, and we are encouraged by President Herzog’s efforts to seek compromise on the means of judicial appointments.”

“AJC’s approach from the start has focused on the importance of the protection of minority rights and civil liberties that are rooted in the principles set forth in Israel’s Declaration of Independence, that the State of Israel will ‘ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture,’” he said.

“We believe in Israel’s vibrant democracy, which has been on full display throughout the course of this debate. AJC will continue to express our views clearly and directly with Israeli leaders on both sides of the debate, as stalwart friends and supporters of Israel,” Deutch concluded.



