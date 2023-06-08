The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Have Israel's anti-judicial reform protests been successful? - opinion

In some ways, the Israeli judicial reform protests have been more successful than we could have predicted. However, this must not be confused with total success.

By MISHAEL CHURGIN
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 03:01
A DEMONSTRATOR holds a sign which reads ‘We will never surrender,’ at a protest against the government’s planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, last Saturday night. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A DEMONSTRATOR holds a sign which reads ‘We will never surrender,’ at a protest against the government’s planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, last Saturday night.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Almost every Saturday night for the past 21 weeks, I’ve gone to the President’s House in Jerusalem to protest against the government’s proposed judicial overhaul. I think the overhaul poses a serious threat to Israeli democracy and must be stopped. After 21 weeks, it is a good time to look back and see how successful these protests have been.

Just after the two-year budget was passed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately put the judicial overhaul, which had been paused for the budget negotiations, back on the table. He said that the overhaul will pass, although he added that he “hopes with agreement from the opposition.” Lately, we have seen an increasing number of coalition members claiming the reform will return including David Amsalem, Ayoub Kara and the ever-controversial Itamar Ben Gvir. That’s why this is a crucial time for the protest.

In some ways, the protests have been more successful than we could have predicted. First of all, the protests have managed to freeze a large part of the judicial reform. Second, the protests forced Netanyahu to consider the opposition’s opinions on the reform. Lastly, the protests have been able to directly or indirectly (by making people aware of the reform) dramatically decrease the coalition’s popularity. I think the last one is also the most important because it shows the coalition that their powers are limited.

Have the Israeli judicial reform protests succeeded? Partially

However, this must not be confused with total success. I like the analogy of protests to war with many small battles. While some battles have been won, other changes, like the municipal tax law, have been lost. The law takes 80% of municipal tax and gives it to the central government. It is considered to be part of the judicial overhaul because in dictatorships such money has been used to further consolidate power and reward loyal followers.

IN MY opinion, the most important challenge is yet to come – the laws that Netanyahu froze and that he says are now back on the table. If this set of laws are passed, they would allow the legislative branch to override laws vetoed by the Supreme Court and allow the government to decide the composition of the judiciary, essentially turning the judiciary into a puppet of the legislative branch. While these laws are still frozen it is important to note they are still on the table. Another proposed law that would make the judiciary present laws based only on basic laws and only with all 15 judges present is still on the agenda and could be brought to vote at any moment.

Israelis demonstrate against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv for the 16th week in a row on April 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Israelis demonstrate against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv for the 16th week in a row on April 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Lately, there have also been rumors that the opposition is planning to compromise on a number of the laws in exchange for a promise that the government won’t advance further legislation for a set period of time. I think this would be a massive blow to the protest.

The basics of democracy aren’t something you can compromise on. In addition, it would be helping the coalition to use a common dictatorship method called the “salami method.” This method means passing laws that individually can be democratic but together consolidate power so people don’t notice the overall effect, as has already happened in countries like Poland and Hungary.

I think it is crucial to continue protesting even with most of the judicial overhaul frozen. First of all, the more people come and protest the less chance there is of the laws returning. Second, continuing to protest is a way to support the supreme court and give the opposition the power and support they need. I also believe we must continue protesting until new mechanisms to prevent a future Knesset from trying something like this are established.

The next few weeks will be a crucial time to see how successful the protests have been. The goal must be the creation of new laws that will not only stop this judicial overhaul but make any future judicial overhaul impossible.

The writer is a first-year physics student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests israeli politics democracy Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by