Israeli fire services refuse to secure Beitar Jerusalem game

The Israel Fire Fighters Union (IFFU) will not help to secure Beitar Jerusalem soccer games, the union announced after Israel Police allowed an increase of 3,000 tickets on Sunday for a Monday game at Teddy Stadium.

IFFU has had ongoing disputes with the Finance Ministry since 2017 over wages and safety concerns at soccer games.

A Beitar Jerusalem fan association announced it would break onto the field during the upcoming Israel-Andorra game at Teddy Stadium to "punish" UEFA for barring the team from playing for one year in European games, meaning they will miss the next Europa Conference League.

The Israel Police have completed their security preparations for the game.