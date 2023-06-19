The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Navalny defends himself in court against new extremism charges

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 12:29

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared before a Russian court on Monday to defend himself against new charges of extremism that could extend his prison term by decades. The hearing took place at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is already serving sentences totaling 11-1/2 years.

His supporters accuse Russian authorities of trying to break him in prison to silence his criticism of President Vladimir Putin, something the Kremlin denies.

It was not immediately clear which specific actions or incidents the new charges referred to. One relates to "rehabilitation of Nazism" - a possible reference to Navalny's declarations of support for Ukraine, whose government Russia accuses of embodying Nazi ideology. Ukraine and its Western allies dismiss that charge as baseless.

In April, investigators formally linked Navalny supporters to the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, a popular military blogger and supporter of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine who was killed by a bomb in St. Petersburg. Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) said Ukrainian intelligence had organized the bombing with help from Navalny's supporters. This appeared to be a reference to the fact that a suspect arrested over the killing once registered to take part in an anti-Kremlin voting scheme promoted by Navalny's movement.

Navalny allies denied any connection to the killing. Ukraine attributed it to "domestic terrorism."

Canada sanctions Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 05:32 PM
UN rights chief: over 50 women, girls victims of Sudan sexual violence
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 05:04 PM
At least one dead after school shooting in southern Brazil
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 04:58 PM
Israel public transport prices to rise by 12%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2023 04:50 PM
School driver indicted for raping young girl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2023 04:10 PM
US judge orders Trump lawyers not to share evidence ahead of trial
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 03:55 PM
Latest Navalny trial to take place behind closed doors -court spokesman
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 03:51 PM
China's foreign minister Qin will visit US - Chinese foreign ministry
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 03:30 PM
Israeli gov't will compensate businesses hurt in 'Shield and Arrow'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2023 02:32 PM
Russia bans human rights group it labels an 'undesirable organization'
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 02:29 PM
MK Ze'ev Elkin proposes law establishing university in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2023 01:21 PM
Lockheed to train Ukraine's pilots if Nato allies send F-16s to Kyiv
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 01:20 PM
Russian agent who sought to blow up Ukrainian railways captured
By MICHAEL STARR
06/19/2023 12:04 PM
UN rights chief seeks to establish presence in China and India
By REUTERS
06/19/2023 11:59 AM
Jerusalem teacher's detention extended in child abuse investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2023 11:57 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by