Man arrested for sexually abusing preteen online

Israel Police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing minors online, an Israel Police spokesperson reported on Wednesday morning.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly created an Instagram account under the handle "blaze1239" and over the course of a few months, exchanged messages of a sexual nature with an 11-year-old girl whom he told that he was 13.

The suspect was arrested in Ma'ale Adumim, and he will be brought to court for an extension of his arrest on Wednesday.