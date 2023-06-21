The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
'Come on Jenin, come on Palestine': IDF soldiers showed support for terrorists

The soldiers' conduct, captured in the video, has ignited a wave of condemnation and raised concerns over their adherence to the values of the IDF.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 03:17
Palestinians burn tires and hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest on the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 26, 2022. (photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)
Palestinians burn tires and hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest on the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 26, 2022.
(photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Distressing footage has surfaced, revealing IDF soldiers in the Command Center expressing derogatory sentiments towards Israel while voicing support for Jenin. The soldiers' conduct, captured in the video, has ignited a wave of condemnation and raised concerns over their adherence to the values of the IDF.

In the video, the soldiers can be heard uttering phrases such as "Allah is with Jenin, Allah is with Palestine, curse Israel." 

Additionally, they assert that the video will serve as a pathway to reach God. The IDF promptly responded, stating that the soldiers' behavior is in direct contradiction to the principles and values held by the organization. They assured that the matter will be dealt with in a significant manner.

Video surfaces days after fierce battle in Jenin

IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The release of this footage comes just days after a fierce battle in Jenin and the neighboring village of Burqin, during which five naval commandos and two IDF soldiers sustained injuries

The soldiers, who were positioned inside armored vehicles, were wounded by hidden explosives strategically placed along their escape routes. Furthermore, an air force helicopter targeted the Jenin area, following the identification of terrorists in an effort to ensure the safe evacuation of the wounded.

In response to the situation, hundreds of soldiers from the Kalkilya and Shechem sectors were mobilized to participate in the rescue mission. 

The operation was led by the esteemed Paratroopers Brigade, the Naval Commando Unit, and the Border Police, in collaboration with the Givati Brigade, Maglan, Duvdevan fighters, and the Shaked Battalion. 

However, the rescue operation was not without its own casualties, as a total of seven armored vehicles were damaged during the operation, and eight soldiers sustained injuries in the process.



