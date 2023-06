The Security Council of Belarus said on Saturday that Minsk remained an ally of Russia and that internal disputes were "a gift to the collective West."

It released the statement in response to a mutiny in Russia by the Wagner mercenary army.

Turkey reaffirms support for Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a call on Saturday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who said he backed the Russian government's handling of a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary army, the Kremlin said in a statement.