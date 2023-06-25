First Tyre Disaster in Lebanon was likely terrorism - IDF

The First Tyre Disaster, in which a deadly explosion rocked Israel's headquarters in the Lebanese city in 1982, may have been a result of terrorism, Israel's defense establishment said in a statement on Saturday.

Further, the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police will convene a commission of inquiry into the disaster more than 40 years after it occurred, they announced.

Israel's defense establishment announced late last year that it was reopening the probe into the incident, out of respect for the fallen and in the pursuit of the truth."

The disaster killed 76 Israelis and 14 Lebanese. It was initially found by an official IDF commission of inquiry to have been caused by a gas leak that led to an explosion that collapsed the building.