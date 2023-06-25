Netanyahu trial: Prosecution demands judge meetings be public

Meetings in the judges' chambers on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial should be public to prevent leaks and rumors that could harm the trial proceedings, the prosecution requested from the court.

The request came after a leaked report on Thursday about one such meeting claimed that the Case 4000 bribery charge was falling apart and that the court suggested a plea bargain for "the good of the state."

The prosecution also requested to hasten the trial by having hearings in the July recess period.