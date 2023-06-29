The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu trial: Court tells Israeli prosecution to drop bribery charge

The court would have difficulties in proving Netanyahu's bribery charge, but the State Attorney's Office said that it saw the situation differently.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 18:17

Updated: JUNE 29, 2023 18:44
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem to listen to the testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan's first day of testimony for Netanyahu's Case 1000 corruption trial on June 25, 2023. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem to listen to the testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan's first day of testimony for Netanyahu's Case 1000 corruption trial on June 25, 2023.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

The Jerusalem District Court confirmed previous leaks that it had recommended to the prosecution to retract the bribery charge in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Case 4000 corruption trial, according to a meeting summary published on Thursday evening.

In a June 20 meeting between the judges, defense, and prosecution, the judges told the state that it would have difficulties in proving the bribery charge, but the State Attorney's Office said that it saw the situation differently and further evidence would prove the case.

The prosecution said a bigger picture would be created when the defense presented its case.

Toward a conclusion of the trial

While it was initially leaked that the court had said that the bribery charge needed to be dropped for "the good of the state," the summary claimed that it had been said about the trial needing to end regardless of the outcome.

Police Inspector arrives at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem yesterday to question him in connection with Case 4000. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Police Inspector arrives at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem yesterday to question him in connection with Case 4000. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The decision to release such meeting summaries was made on Monday and was supported by both the defense and prosecution. The ruling was made after the parties claimed that the leaks were jeopardizing the trial proceedings.

The court also decided to approve the prosecution's request to hasten the trial by adding additional hearings in the coming trial year.

The decision was made recognizing "the need for advancing the trial toward its conclusion."



