Three major questions are hovering over the public corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days which could reshape the country.

After leaks to the media, do the judges in the trial think Netanyahu is innocent or guilty?

Have the dynamics of negotiations over a potential plea deal changed since Netanyahu and the prosecution almost reached a deal in January 2022?

Where is the case today in the big picture compared to three years ago when it started and what is the best outcome for the country?

To understand the question regarding the judges, the first question is who leaked their comments to the media which seemed to pressure the prosecution into dropping key charges against Netanyahu and moving toward a plea deal he would find more favorable?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 25 June 2023. (credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)

The judges could have leaked it, but this would be unprecedented. If the prosecution is generally not supposed to leak such things, judges could lose their positions for such leaks.

There is no likely reason the prosecution would have leaked that the judges are pressuring them because that undermines their image and their case. They would do everything they can to keep such an embarrassing revelation under wraps.

The defense has strenuously denied twice in a few days that it leaked the comments, though obviously it would have had every incentive to leak comments which so obviously harm the prosecution and help themselves.

The thin argument with which the defense has denied the leak came from its side (and in all fairness it is quite possible that a defense public relations person leaked the comments and not the lawyers themselves) is that the comments of the judges did not damage the prosecution enough.

It was not good enough that the judges allegedly told the prosecution that there were some legal difficulties with Case 4000 the Bezeq-Walla Affair bribery charge and that the prosecution should cut a plea deal, because the judges also said this should happen “for the good of the country.”

The defense said they do not like this version of events because it makes it sound like Netanyahu might be guilty in the eyes of the judges, but that the prosecution should fold anyway to end a half-decade long struggle over yes/no Bibi.

Still, there is no question that the leak helped the defense as it brought an avalanche of calls, including from the Opposition, for the prosecution to cut a plea deal, even one they don’t like.

This goes against everything the prosecution believes in: that the Netanyahu trial must end either with a verdict or with a plea bargain which removes him from politics - because they believe anything less would mean the end of the principle that all people are equal before the law and open the floodgates of corruption in a whole new way.

After all of that, presuming the thrust of the judges’ comments as leaked were correct, even if not with all of their nuance – it would mean that if they handed down a verdict today, they would probably acquit Netanyahu of the jail-carrying bribery charge, but would likely still convict him of breach of public trust in one or both of Case 4000 and Case 1000 the Illegal Gifts Affair.

This is a split result. Netanyahu would not be exonerated and his “There is no such thing and it never happened” mantra would be punctured, but he might get a community service sentence and might very well get to stay in power because the conviction(s) would be on more minor charges.

Circling back to the potential for a plea deal, former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit has previously told the Jerusalem Post that he might have cut a plea deal with Netanyahu in January 2022 including the minor convictions, but letting him remain in politics, if the prosecution team had not been so opposed. Sources within the defense have made it clear to the Post that they would have pushed hard at the time for Netanyahu to accept such a deal (and some might have even accepted a deal requiring him to quit politics.)

Alternatively, even if Mandelblit at the time held the line with the prosecution team of requiring Netanyahu to quit politics in exchange for a deal, he later believed a deal leaving Netanyahu in politics as long as there were at least some minor convictions, would have been “for the good of the country.” This is basically what former justice minister and current opposition and National Unity party MK Gideon Sa’ar said over the weekend.

“For the good of the country” translated by Sa’ar here means: as important as the principle is that no public official is above the law, resolving the government’s campaign to overhaul the judiciary without extreme changes is more important.

So why does it seem that the prosecution still wont’ budge?

We need to go back in time and recall that for all the Netanyahu attacks on Mandelblit, the former attorney-general was a former cabinet secretary for Netanyahu and was viewed within the prosecution as too soft.

The majority of the prosecution team, including former state attorney Shai Nitzan, wanted to indict Netanyahu for bribery in all three cases, not just in Case 4000.

From their perspective, Mandelblit committed an original sin of downgrading Cases 1000 and 2000 to minor charges, which also removed their ability to make certain arguments. There were even prosecutors who wanted to indict Sara Netanyahu, but were overruled by Mandelblit.

So the prosecution team is unlikely to budge unless Netanyahu makes some kind of goodwill gestures of taking some responsibility for portions of what he is accused of and ceases attacks on them and the Attorney-General’s Office. Anything less they believe could end their independence, even if the judiciary is not formally overhauled.

At the very least, they want to cross-examine Netanyahu (in several months), a dangerous moment for the prime minister, They believe he also knows this would be a dangerous moment and think he might be more flexible about the terms of a plea deal once such a legal “loaded gun” is being held over him.

But the prosecution has some problems that are not just limited to the judges comments and to Netanyahu being reelected by the public in spite of all the evidence against him.

The case itself has not gone as planned

Top Case 4000 witnesses and former aides to Netanyahu, Shlomo Filber and Nir Hefetz did provide significant evidence of potential Netanyahu actions toward a media bribery scheme, but especially Filber undermined key aspects of the case.

A majority of communications ministry officials backed the prosecution's case, but multiple officials took Netanyahu’s side.

Criminal law cases are not won by 51% or even 60% of the evidence, but more like 90%.

Regardless of whether the prosecution is right or not about Netanyahu if they have not proven their case to a 90% certainty in court, they lose.

Case 2000 the Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair has been viewed as weak from the start. Mandelblit just barely filed that indictment and again only under pressure by the prosecution team. Winning an attempted media bribery case – meaning the bribery never happened – is even harder than winning a media bribery case – with only one such prior case in Israeli legal history.

Case 1000 is probably the strongest case against Netanyahu due to testimony by Arnon Milchin this week and previous testimony by Milchin’s aide, Hadas Kline.

And there are holes in this case also since Milchin, at least at times, seems to have given Netanyahu gifts, not for anything concrete, but mostly just to get to be around a prime minister.

Still, let’s say the prosecution wins a conviction in Case 1000. That alone probably would not lead to jail time or ending Netanyahu’s career in politics.

In that case, the prosecution’s chance of getting a better verdict than what it can get in a plea deal is low.

It is quite possible if Netanyahu had attacked the prosecution less that such a deal would be more likely now.

Yet, after all of the attacks, a plea deal before the eve of Netanyahu’s cross-examination is unlikely, whether it would be “for the good of the country” or not.