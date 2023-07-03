The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Hundreds block Haifa port in judicial reform protest

Demonstrations were also reported in Washington DC, New York, Paris, Madrid, Sidney, London, Madrid and others.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2023 08:25

Updated: JULY 3, 2023 10:12
Anti-judicial reform protest in Haifa, July 3, 2023. (photo credit: GABI DANZIGER)
Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance to Haifa's Chinese-operated seaport on Monday morning, as protests against the judicial reforms were held in cities across the world.

Dozens of protesters later blocked the traffic on Haifa's Independence Boulevard.

The Haifa protest was organized by the Brothers in Arms protest group, who stated: "We will not accept the cancellation of the reasonableness clause that would allow corrupt appointments and the dismissal of the A-G. This protest will not stop until the dictatorial legislation is abolished and Israel's position as a Jewish and democratic state is strengthened for the coming generations."

The protesters brought a container filled with Polish salami sausages to the demonstration, to symbolize the government's judicial reforms which in their eyes begin the gradual process toward a dictatorship after the example of Poland.

Worldwide demonstrations against the judicial reform

At the same time, demonstrations against the cancellation of the reasonableness clause were held in dozens of cities in the US, Europe and Australia in front of Israeli embassies and consulates. 

"Kaplan is here: In Washington, New York, Paris and every place in the world where there are Israeli and Jewish communities that aren't ready to give up on the Zionist dream, and on a Jewish and Democratic, equal and safe state," the organizers of the world-wide protests stated.

"The salami tactic won't work on us - we won't let the 'corruption clause' pass. We strengthen our brothers and sisters at the front of the struggle in Israel - the eternal people are not afraid of a long way, and of course not of four weeks until the end of the Knesset's summer session."

Another demonstration was also planned to be held at Ben-Gurion Airport later in the day. The Airport Authority announced, however, that the activity at the airport, including the opening of the check-in counters, will be conducted as planned and recommended to avoid unnecessary arrival, but if necessary to do so by train and to arrive about 3 hours before the flight time.



