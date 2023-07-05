The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
No sign of explosives at Zaporizhzhia yet, but more access needed -IAEA

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 5, 2023 17:26

 Experts from the UN nuclear watchdog based at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives at the plant, but more access is needed to be sure, the agency said on Wednesday.

"The IAEA experts have requested additional access that is necessary to confirm the absence of mines or explosives," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "In particular, access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 is essential, as well as access to parts of the turbine halls and some parts of the cooling system at the plant."

 

Iran attempted to seize two tankers in Gulf of Oman, US Navy says
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 04:26 PM
Israel Police arrest 2 protesters in Haifa
By Walla!
07/05/2023 01:48 PM
NATO must offer 'real security guarantees' to Ukraine - Italy PM
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 01:20 PM
World Court asked to open case against Iran over downing of flight
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 01:17 PM
Shots fired from Palestinian car at Israeli vehicle in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2023 12:48 PM
Israel Police arrest minors for robbing, assaulting female sex workers
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
07/05/2023 11:19 AM
Conditions of wounded Tel Aviv terror attack victims improve - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2023 09:45 AM
Judicial reform protesters demonstrate outside Har Hamor yeshiva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2023 09:19 AM
All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2023 07:27 AM
South Korea says retrieves wreckage of North Korean spy satellite
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 04:12 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky warns France's Macron about Russian 'provocations'
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 12:45 AM
IDF officer moderately injured in training accident in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 11:21 PM
Suspicious envelope found in Prime Minister's Office - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 11:15 PM
Russia, Syria to hold six-day military drills
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 10:41 PM
IDF strikes group of armed Palestinians as forces withdraw from Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 10:05 PM
