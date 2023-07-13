The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Thousands of demonstrators protest at Netanyahu's homes, US Embassy

After the White House sent a message to Israel calling on the government to allow the demonstrations, hundreds went out to demonstrate across the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 13, 2023 20:25

Updated: JULY 13, 2023 23:02
Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators protest against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, on July 13, 2023. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Thousands of demonstrators against the judicial reform protested in front of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's homes in Caesarea and Jerusalem on Thursday night.

The protest in front of the embassy, which had about 2,000 people gathering outside the embassy gates, is likely due to Israeli President Isaac Herzog's planned visit to the White House, N12 reported.

The protest in Caesarea, which had at least 1,500 demonstrators, was met with dozens of Likud activists arriving to demonstrate in favor of the reform. Police had to separate the activists from the demonstrators against the reform. The demonstrators against the reforms there changed "only democracy!"

A demonstration also took place in Zichron Ya'akov around the same time as well as in front of the house belonging to the Histadrut trade union CEO in Kiryat Ono.

Protests also extended abroad

After the White House sent a message to Israel calling on the government to allow the demonstrations, hundreds went out to demonstrate across the United States, N12 reported, which also stated that protests were in Washington DC and San Francisco.

Dozens of people are demonstrating against the judicial reform in Washington Square Park in New York City, Hebrew media reported.

Protesters stated that "The Israeli government is systematically destroying our historic, strategic relations with the US," N12 reported them as saying.



