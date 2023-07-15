Prime Minister Netanyahu admitted to hospital after collapsing at home

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to the emergency department at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Saturday afternoon after feeling unwell, the Office of the Prime Minister has confirmed.

According to sources from Sheba Medical Center, the prime minister lost consciousness while at home in Caesarea and fell as a result, hitting his head. He was said to also have been experiencing chest pain.

He was brought to the emergency room from his home in Caesarea in the north of the country. However, he was fully conscious upon arrival at the hospital, located close to the central city of Tel Aviv.

He is said to be doing well and is undergoing a brain imaging procedure to ensure that his brain was not damaged by the fall, as well as an examination to ensure that his heart rhythm is normal.

According to a statement from his office shortly after 6 p.m., nothing out of the ordinary was detected during the medical evaluation, and the initial assessment points to dehydration being the main factor.

"Following the recommendation of the doctors, the Prime Minister continues to undergo additional routine tests," his office added.

One of his two sons, Avner Netanyahu, is said to be present at the hospital with him, and his wife Sara Netanyahu is on her way as well.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, tour the Magshimim Forest together with their sons Yair (right) and Avner in 2016. (GPO) (credit: GPO)

Shortly after the news was published, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid tweeted that he wished the prime minister "a complete recovery and good health."

Previous hospitalizations

In October 2022, the prime minister was brought to the emergency room at Shaare Zedek Medical Center after fainting during Yom Kippur prayers at a Jerusalem synagogue.

He was released after all the results of the tests he performed came out normal.

This is a developing story.