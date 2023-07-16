Law Committee holds last session before reasonableness bill reservations

The Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee began the last session on the judicial reasonableness standard bill before the submission of reservations on Sunday morning.

After the discussion, a new version of the bill's text will be distributed to the committee members, and will be able to submit reservations until Monday morning. The reservation amendments will be voted on by the committee, and if rejected added to the bill during final reading votes at the Knesset.

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine in which the court can strike down government administrative decisions if they deem them extremely beyond what a reasonable and responsible authority would decide. The bill would restrict the use of the standard against decisions made by prime ministers and ministers.

Further Law Committee sessions are scheduled each day until Wednesday. Mass protests are set to be held on Tuesday in response to the advancement of the bill.