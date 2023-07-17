Suspected hate crime in Abu Ghosh - police

The Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday that an arson investigation has been opened regarding the incident where four vehicles in the central Israeli town of Abu Ghosh were set on fire.

In addition, near the scene, someone sprayed a threatening inscription on a wall, leading investigators to tentatively classify the incident as a hate crime committed by Jewish Israelis and directed toward Arab Israelis.

While police collected evidence from the scene, searches were conducted for the suspects with helicopter assistance from the Israel Police's aerial unit.

The police investigation is ongoing.