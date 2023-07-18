The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Egyptian court sentences rights researcher to three years in prison

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 18, 2023 15:32

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 16:05

An Egyptian court on Tuesday sentenced Patrick Zaki, a rights researcher who had been studying in Italy and was accused of spreading false news, to three years in jail, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) said.

Zaki had been arrested during a visit to Egypt in February 2020 while he was a graduate student at the University of Bologna in Italy, and was charged with disseminating false information over an article he wrote about the plight of Egypt's Christians.

He served 22 months in pre-trial detention before being released pending the completion of his trial at a state security court in his hometown of Mansoura.

"He has been arrested now and is being transferred to jail," EIPR head Hossam Bahgat told Reuters after the sentence was announced on Tuesday.

Explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar injures several people
By REUTERS
07/18/2023 03:13 PM
Herzog lands safely in the US for Biden visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2023 01:01 PM
14-year-old east Jerusalem resident arrested in near Shuafat - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2023 11:18 AM
Russia foils Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea
By REUTERS
07/18/2023 08:48 AM
Japan, France to hold first-ever joint fighter jet drill next week
By REUTERS
07/18/2023 06:44 AM
Russia launches air attack on Ukraine's southern port of Odesa - report
By REUTERS
07/18/2023 02:39 AM
Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign MoUs in energy, defense and other fields
By REUTERS
07/18/2023 02:35 AM
US probes United flight that lost evacuation slide before landing
By REUTERS
07/18/2023 12:34 AM
At least 13 killed in building collapse in Cairo
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 09:48 PM
IDF fires warning shots to distance Gaza fishing boats
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
07/17/2023 09:05 PM
Israel has 'zero-tolerance' policy for attacks on Christians, FM says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 08:43 PM
Putin: Crimean road bridge seriously damaged in 'terrorist act'
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 07:56 PM
Typhoon Talim lands in China's Guangdong - Xinhua
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 07:44 PM
Four horses killed, farm burns down in suspected northern Israel arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 07:01 PM
Two killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian town near border
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 06:37 PM
