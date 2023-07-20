Palestinian Islamic Jihad members attack worshippers at Joseph's Tomb

Palestinian gunmen attacked Jewish worshippers at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus late Wednesday night, according to a Thursday morning Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) statement.

The IDF acted to protect the worshippers, and several Palestinian gunmen were wounded in the exchange of fire.

The IDF reported that, in addition to shooting, Palestinians threw explosives, burned tires, and threw stones at Israeli security forces at Joseph's Tomb.

Casualties and other IDF overnight activity

One Palestinian was killed in the clashes, according to Reuters citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Nablus battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group, said its members were "fighting the occupation forces and groups of settlers who had stormed the area of Joseph's Tomb," according to Reuters.

IDF soldier and worshippers at Joseph's Tomb (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Also on Wednesday night, the IDF arrested a total of five wanted persons throughout the West Bank and confiscated a variety of weapons, weapon components, and ammunition.