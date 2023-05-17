The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Thousands of Jewish worshippers visit Joseph's Tomb year after arson

The visit, which was the largest since before the coronavirus pandemic, was held one year after Palestinians torched the shrine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2023 11:13
Thousands of Jewish worshippers visit Joseph's Tomb, May 16, 2023 (photo credit: ROI HADI)
Thousands of Jewish worshippers visit Joseph's Tomb, May 16, 2023
(photo credit: ROI HADI)

Thousands of Jewish worshippers visited Joseph's Tomb in Nablus on Tuesday night, a year after Palestinians torched the shrine.

The participants included Shas MKs, Rabbi Shalom Arush and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. The visit was the largest since before the coronavirus outbreak.

"We came here, with a rabbi, to pray in this holy place, but also to tell the government that this situation of Jews coming here in the middle of the night cannot continue, this place is one of the holiest places for the Jewish people, and even according to the evil and unfortunate Oslo Accords it should be under the full control of the State of Israel, along with the road that leads to it," said Dagan during the visit.

"Precisely at a time when certain factors are trying to create a division in the nation, we connect to the image of the righteous Joseph who was the unifier, who knew how to forgive and knew how to bring everyone together, the people of Israel and from them the whole world."

The worshippers were accompanied by heavy security by Israeli forces. During the visit, armed clashes broke out nearby between Israeli forces and Palestinians, with one Palestinian shot and injured amid the clashes. Five additional Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets.

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

No Israelis were injured during the visit.

A year since the tomb was torched by Palestinian rioters

In April 2022, Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus amid clashes with the IDF, setting fire to the site, damaging the gravestone, a chandelier hanging above it, a water tank and an electricity closet.

The tomb, located in Nablus and built on the site of the biblical city of Shechem, remained in IDF’s hands after the 1993 Oslo Accords but was handed over to the Palestinian Authority in October 2000. The transfer happened after a gunfight over the site in which 17 Palestinians and Border Police Cpl. Madhat Yusuf, 19, of Beit Jann, were killed. The Od Yosef Hai Yeshiva, which had been located there since 1982, was forced to relocate to the Yitzhar settlement.

Jewish access to the site is limited and occurs only with the help of an IDF escort, although there are Jewish worshippers that enter Nablus illegally to pray at the tomb.

Tovah Lazaroff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags Nablus Shas arson Joseph's Tomb Yossi Dagan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by