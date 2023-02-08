IDF, Islamic Jihad clash in Nablus as MK visits Joseph's Tomb

Israeli forces clashed with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in Nablus on Wednesday morning as incoming MK Zvi Sukkot visited Joseph's Tomb in the city.

According to Palestinian reports, a 13-year-old Palestinian was seriously injured after being shot in the head, while a 16-year-old suffered a hand injury, during the clashes.

The local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades announced that it had fired at Israeli forces as part of the clashes. The IDF stated that it identified hits after returning fire.

The clashes come a day after a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed while shooting at Israeli forces in Nablus as the forces conducted arrests in the city.

Sukkot joined a group of settlers, including Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who visit Joseph's Tomb regularly to conduct maintenance at the site.

View of the compound of Joseph's Tomb that was vandalized overnight in the West Bank city of Nablus, April 10, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Sukkot served as Dagan's assistant and political advisor and was one of the founders of the Evyatar outpost. While Sukkot was elected to the fifth spot on the Religious Zionist list in the primaries, he dropped to 16th place after Otzma Yehudit and the Noam Party joined the list.

Sukkot was able to enter the Knesset as an MK after the leader of the party, Bezalel Smotrich, resigned from the Knesset as part of the Norwegian Law.

"There is nothing like Joseph's tomb to fill you with strength," said Dagan during the visit. "The entire settlement in Samaria, the entire people of Israel bless you, may you succeed in raising the light of the Land of Israel, the people of Israel and the Torah of Israel, be a faithful messenger not only of the settlement in Samaria, but of the entire people of Israel, to bring about great achievements, Zionism, to the State of Israel."

Why Sukkot decided to visit the site

Sukkot stated that he decided to visit Joseph's Tomb on the eve of his swearing-in at the Knesset "to draw strength from here, and also to call for a correction."

"Joseph's Tomb still lies without a permanent Jewish presence, without the yeshiva that was here. My wife's father, Rabbi Hillel Lieberman, of blessed memory, was murdered on his way here, he was a student of the Yeshiva."

"There are many things that need to be fixed, but it has to start here, in Nablus, this is the place the Israelites came to when they arrived in the Land, and this is where the fixing of the settlement of the land will begin," said the incoming MK.