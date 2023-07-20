The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Algeria criticizes Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty on Western Sahara

The two North African countries, which share a long border, have been locked in a bitter rivalry for decades over Western Sahara.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2023 16:54

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 17:58
Moroccan and Israeli officials sign memorandums of understanding in Rabat on December 22, 2020. (photo credit: SHEREEN TALAAT/REUTERS)
Moroccan and Israeli officials sign memorandums of understanding in Rabat on December 22, 2020.
(photo credit: SHEREEN TALAAT/REUTERS)

Algeria on Thursday strongly criticized Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region, saying the move is a violation of international law.

Morocco considers Western Sahara its own territory, but the Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants an independent state there.

In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco's claim to the territory in return for Morocco's resumption of diplomatic ties with Israel.

Israel on Monday recognized Morocco's sovereignty.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry denies Morrocan sovereignity amidst longstanding rivalry

"The decision... can in no way legitimize sovereignty over occupied Sahara lands," the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

MOROCCAN SOLDIERS are seen on an earth wall that separates areas controlled by Morocco and the Polisario Front in Western Sahara, in 2016. (credit: ZOHARA BENSEMRA / REUTERS)MOROCCAN SOLDIERS are seen on an earth wall that separates areas controlled by Morocco and the Polisario Front in Western Sahara, in 2016. (credit: ZOHARA BENSEMRA / REUTERS)

Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 citing what it said were "hostile acts." Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said this year that relations between the two countries had reached "a point of no return."

The two North African countries, which share a long border, have been locked in a bitter rivalry for decades over Western Sahara.

Earlier on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson told reporters that the US recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara remains unchanged.



