Israel to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over W.Sahara soon

In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco's claim to the territory in return for its partial upgrade of relations with Israel.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 18:01
Workers carry a flag in preparation for "The Negev Summit" to be hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Workers carry a flag in preparation for "The Negev Summit" to be hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Israel will soon announce its support for Morocco's claim of sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region, Israeli parliament speaker Amir Ohana said on Thursday during a visit to Rabat.

The Algerian-backed Polisario Front demands an independent state in Western Sahara. In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco's claim to the territory in return for its partial upgrade of relations with Israel.

"I am fully aware of the importance of the recognition of the Moroccan Sahara ... Israel should move towards the goal of recognizing the Moroccan Sahara just as our closest ally the US did," Ohana told reporters after talks with his Moroccan counterpart.

"There are currently serious discussions between our governments on that matter and I believe that Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu will be announcing this decision in the near future," he said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Israel was considering backing Morocco on Western Sahara and that the issue was being discussed within the Israeli National Security Council (NSC).

Amir Ohana, Newly appointed Israeli Justice Minister seen during a welcome ceremony for him at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem on June 23, 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) Amir Ohana, Newly appointed Israeli Justice Minister seen during a welcome ceremony for him at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem on June 23, 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Morocco's conflict with the Polisario was frozen in 1991 with a UN-backed ceasefire that included a plan for a referendum to resolve the territory's status.

But rules for the referendum were never agreed and the UN Security Council stopped referring to it as an option in its resolutions, instead calling on parties to show compromise and work towards a "mutually acceptable solution."

Upgrade of Israeli-Moroccan ties 

A diplomatic source told Reuters that Israeli recognition of Moroccan rule over Western Sahara could lead to a full upgrade of Israeli-Moroccan ties. This would entail the countries' respective missions, now designated as liaison offices, becoming embassies with a free-trade pact possible down the line.

Winning support for its stand on Western Sahara is the ultimate goal of Moroccan diplomacy, which was boosted by Trump's recognition and the ensuing support of Western powers, such as former colonial power Spain, for Rabat's plan of autonomy for the territory.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu africa morocco Amir Ohana
